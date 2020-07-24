Christian Yelich, not Mike Trout, is MLB's best player -- and the numbers show it

Bradford Doolittle breaks down the reasons for Mike Trout being the best player in baseball, but he says he could see Juan Soto eventually taking the title from Trout. (2:02)

Mike Trout is not the best player in baseball anymore.

I know -- that reads like blasphemous clickbait. After all, Trout already has produced more career WAR (72.8) than Larry Walker, Derek Jeter, Tony Gwynn and Ernie Banks. He already has collected more top-two MVP finishes (seven) than Hank Aaron, Pete Rose, Ken Griffey Jr. and Chipper Jones -- combined. But Trout is not the best player in baseball entering the 2020 season.

Christian Yelich is. At least he has been for the past season and a half.

Yelich made the 2018 NL All-Star team as a reserve with a batting line (.292/.364/.459) that looked like a facsimile of his career in Miami (.290/.369/.432). And then, seemingly overnight, Yelich transformed into a facsimile of Barry Bonds.

Let's start with the back of the baseball card. Yelich has outperformed Trout by many traditional measures since the 2018 All-Star Game (albeit in 18 more games):

Since 2018 All-Star Break Trout Yelich BA .297 .342<< OPS 1.100 1.141<< R 140 158 HR 59 69<< RBI 133 164 XBH 95 124<< >>1st in MLB over span

But counting stats and context-free rates is no way to win an argument against today's baseball intelligentsia. We can measure clutch performance using in-game leverage, and in doing so, Yelich surpasses Trout by a sizable margin:

High-Leverage Situations Since 2018 All-Star Break Trout Yelich BA .282 .420 OPS 1.199 1.431 Out rate 77% 52%

But Yelich plays in a more favorable home ballpark. Weighted runs created plus (wRC+) quantifies run creation and normalizes it for ballpark factors, so we can compare players fairly. Even by that measure, Yelich has been a better hitter:

Highest wRC+ Since 2018 All-Star Break Christian Yelich 190 Mike Trout 185 Alex Bregman 165 Anthony Rendon 153 Source: FanGraphs.com

Conventional wisdom would suggest that because Trout is an established superstar and Yelich is a fairly new one, Trout is still the more feared hitter. But Yelich has seen a lower percentage of pitches in the strike zone than Trout, no matter how we slice the data:

Percent of Pitches in Strike Zone Since 2018 All-Star Break Trout Yelich Bases empty 48% 44% Men on 48% 43% Hitter's counts 55% 50% Pitcher's counts 39% 36% Even counts 51% 46% Overall 48% 44%

And for good reason. Yelich produces better contact on pitches in the strike zone, and the results reflect that:

Pitches in Strike Zone Since 2018 All-Star Break Trout Yelich Avg. exit velo.* 92.4 95.7 Hard-hit pct.* 51% 59% Batting avg. .328 .384 Slugging pct. .756 .841 *Source: Statcast

Trout led the majors with 49 stolen bases as a 20-year-old rookie in 2012 and has never lost his reputation as a speedster. But Yelich has lapped Trout in the baserunning department, too:

Since 2018 All-Star Break Trout Yelich Steals-caught stealing 20-3 40-4 Extra bases taken pct. 49% 53% Baserunning* 8.8 11.1 Speed score* 5.1 6.8 Source: FanGraphs.com

So the evidence is clear: Yelich does more damage at the plate and is more efficient on the basepaths. But we have not been entirely fair to Trout. His control of the strike zone -- perhaps the most important skill in the batter's box -- remains superior:

Since 2018 All-Star Break Trout Yelich BB/SO 0.92 0.68 Miss pct. 19% 26% Chase pct. 18% 28%

And so does his defense, at a premium position. While measuring outfield defense is fairly unscientific (and only tracked in full-season samples), Trout edges Yelich in all measures by varying degrees:

Defense in Past Two Seasons Trout Yelich Defensive runs saved +7 -1 Outs above average* +3 +1 Defensive WAR 1.4 -1.5 Fielding runs above avg. 4.0 -6.0 *Source: Statcast

WAR should never be the final arbiter of a baseball argument, but in this case, the results are telling. Since the 2018 All-Star break, Yelich has produced 13.2 WAR, 1.3 more than Trout's total (11.9). But again, Yelich played 18 more games during that time. So I performed a WAR per game calculation and multiplied by 162, so the numbers are more recognizable:

Most WAR Per 162 Games Since 2018 All-Star Break Christian Yelich 11.0 Mike Trout 10.9 Alex Bregman 8.5 Mookie Betts 8.0 Anthony Rendon 8.0

Nearly a dead heat, with Yelich just 0.1 WAR ahead. What Yelich gains in batted-ball performance and baserunning, Trout makes up for in plate discipline and defense.

Is a season and a half enough time for Yelich to surpass Trout as the best player in the game? Perhaps not. But one thing is clear: For the first time in a long time, the question "who is the best player in baseball?" has two correct answers.