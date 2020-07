Jessica Mendoza and Max Kellerman fiercely debate whether the Yankees or Dodgers will be the tougher team to beat this 2020 MLB season. (1:58)

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are discussing expanding the 2020 playoffs from 10 teams to 16, according to multiple reports.

The news, which was first reported by MLB Network, comes as the league is set to start its abbreviated 60-game regular season on Thursday.

During negotiations for a return to play this season, MLB and the players had discussed expanding the playoffs to eight teams per league for 2020 and 2021.