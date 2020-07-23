Chicago White Sox outfielder Nomar Mazara is expected to miss the start of the season after being placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The team did not give a reason for the IL move.

Mazara, 24, hit .268 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .786 OPS for the Texas Rangers last season before being traded to the White Sox at the winter meetings in December.

"He's a young man who is going to be extremely helpful to us," manager Rick Renteria said Wednesday. "Sooner we get him back, the better."

Adam Engel, Leury Garcia and Nicky Delmonico are among the alternatives to replace Mazara in right field while he's out.

The White Sox open their season at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.