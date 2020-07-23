Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez had "minor complications" following his bout with the coronavirus and was being shut down from all baseball activities, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.

"We're taking everything very seriously in this matter," Roenicke said.

Roenicke said Rodriguez, who was projected to be the Red Sox's No. 1 starter this season, had not tested positive again. However, during testing, Roenicke said the team "discovered something that we need to make sure we get rid of this completely before he gets on the field."

``It's nothing to mess around with as we've seen,'' Roenicke said. ``We want to win as many ballgames as we can, but the health of our players comes first.''

Roenicke noted that Rodriguez, who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 7, "was tired" after his first bullpen of 20 or so pitches.

He said Rodriguez will be reevaluated in a week.

Roenicke had said that he intended to have Rodriguez start on Opening Day.

In his first public comments at camp, Rodriguez said Sunday that his bout with the coronavirus had left him feeling ``100 years old.'' It took him about 10 days before he was able to do any light throwing.

``I've never been that sick in my life, and I don't want to get that sick again,`` he said.

Because of ace Chris Sale's season-ending Tommy John surgery and David Price's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rodriguez was expected to take a lead role in Boston's rotation this year.

Rodriguez, 27, enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 season and was one of the bright spots on the Red Sox staff, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts. He posted career bests in wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings (203⅓).

Though there isn't a timeline for Rodriguez's return, Roenicke said he is confident the lefty will pitch again this season.

``Yes I am,'' Roenicke said. ``I think everybody is.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.