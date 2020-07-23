The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to a plan to expand the playoffs to 16 teams for the 2020 season, sources have told ESPN's Marly Rivera.

A playoff expansion still needs the final approval of MLB owners, sources said.

All second-place teams in the six divisions would now qualify for the playoffs, sources said. Then the seventh and eighth teams in each league would be chosen by best record among other teams.

Sources said an important aspect for the players was player and family housing and access to the stadium during the playoffs.

If a 16-team format is adopted, it would include a televised postseason-seeding show in which top-seeded teams pick their first-round opponents, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday.