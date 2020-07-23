Mark Teixeira explains why he isn't worried about Clayton Kershaw or the Dodgers after the left-hander had to be scratched from his Opening Day start because of back stiffness. (0:47)

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with stiffness in his back and will not make his scheduled start in Thursday's Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants, the team announced.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Dustin May, who will make the start in place of Kershaw. May will be the first Dodgers rookie to start on Opening Day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Kershaw's back stiffened up in the weight room Tuesday. The left-hander felt better Wednesday, but manager Dave Roberts said he "didn't feel it was prudent to start him." Roberts said the team is erring on the side of caution but that he doesn't know how long Kershaw will be out.

Kershaw would have made his ninth Opening Day start for the Dodgers. He also missed Opening Day last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu, who signed with Toronto in December.

Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on Opening Day.

May was left off the Dodgers' 30-man roster earlier in the day after being optioned to the team's alternate training site earlier in the week. Outfielder Terrance Gore was called up in May's place.