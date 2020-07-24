LeBron James speaks on camera from the bubble in Orlando about social injustice around the nation. (3:14)

The Twitter feed of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrated Opening Day on Friday morning with a social justice message.

Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020

Breonna Taylor is one of several Black people whose deaths at the hands of police have sparked civil rights and social justice protests and conversations this year. Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in her apartment in March by police when plain-clothes officers entered while executing a no-knock search warrant. The officers involved have not been charged in her death.

Since then, her name has become a rallying cry, with the WNBA going so far as to put her name on the back of players' jerseys when the league restarts on Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James began his postgame remarks Thursday night by talking about Taylor.

"First of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation," James said as an opening statement.

The Rays' tweet comes a day after the first two regular season games of the pandemic-delayed campaign featured players taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem and other nods to the Black Lives Matter movement and social justice reform efforts.

In subsequent tweets, the Rays said Friday that "systemic racism is real" and announced the organization has "committed $100,000 to local groups" who "fight systemic racism."

Tampa Bay opens the season Friday night at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.