NEW YORK -- Four baseball players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association announced Friday.

There have been 99 new positive tests since intake screening began June 27. That represents 0.3% of 32,640 samples and includes 84 players and 15 staff.

The 10 positive tests in the past week were among 10,939 monitoring samples -- a rate of 0.05%.

There have been 29 positives -- 22 by players -- among 28,888 monitoring samples for a rate of 0.1%.

Twenty-eight teams have had a positive test for an individual required to undergo testing.