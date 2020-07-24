        <
          Four more MLB players test positive for coronavirus, raising total to 84

          4:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Four baseball players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association announced Friday.

          There have been 99 new positive tests since intake screening began June 27. That represents 0.3% of 32,640 samples and includes 84 players and 15 staff.

          The 10 positive tests in the past week were among 10,939 monitoring samples -- a rate of 0.05%.

          There have been 29 positives -- 22 by players -- among 28,888 monitoring samples for a rate of 0.1%.

          Twenty-eight teams have had a positive test for an individual required to undergo testing.