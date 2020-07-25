The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo walks over to Orlando Arcia on first base to offer him some hand sanitizer after his at-bat. (0:24)

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo brought pandemic courtesy to the baseball diamond Friday when he offered hand sanitizer to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia after a third-inning single on Friday.

"Just sitting around with some of my friends, joking around, 'First guy that gets on I'm going to give him some hand sanitizer,'" Rizzo said after the Cubs' 3-0 win. "We're playing in unusual circumstances. ... I like to have fun, joke around and keep it loose. We have a lot of respect for the Brewers. It was just one of those things."