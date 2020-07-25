Actor Tom Hanks is back to working for peanuts.

The two-time Academy Award winner is lending his voice to the Oakland Athletics as a vendor to help fill the empty Oakland Coliseum with the sounds of baseball during the coronavirus pandemic.

The East Bay native and A's fan was a vendor for the team in the 1970s.

"I got robbed twice," Hanks recalled last year to Jimmy Kimmel. "Note to self: Hide those wads of cash. Don't be walking with a wad of cash in your pocket. Then, I came across professional vendors who did not like the fact kids were there."

In the recording that is being incorporated into to the game broadcast, Hanks is heard yelling phrases like "Scorecards, programs, yearbook! Can't tell the players without a program!" and "Peanuts! Bag of peanuts! Two bagger, two bag o' peanuts!" And, of course, there's "Who wants a hot dog?"

Hanks' voice will be mixed with crowd noise so the faux vendor can sell food to the cardboard fan cutouts in the stands.