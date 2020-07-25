Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg will miss his scheduled start against the New York Yankees on Saturday because of a nerve issue in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez said.

The Nationals are hopeful that Strasburg, who had a cortisone shot to treat the issue, will be ready in a few days, according to Martinez, although the manager cautioned that they would be "extremely careful with him."

Right-hander Erick Fedde will start in Strasburg's place against New York's James Paxton.

The 2019 World Series MVP, Strasburg signed a seven-year, $175 million extension with Washington in December.