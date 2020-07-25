Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 and went on the 10-day injured list one day after he started the opener as a designated hitter.

Davidson popped out and grounded into a double play during the Reds' 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park on Friday night. He left for a pinch hitter.

The Reds signed the 29-year-old to a minor league deal earlier this year. He also played for the Diamondbacks and White Sox. Davidson hit three homers in Chicago's season opener in 2018.