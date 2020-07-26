CINCINNATI -- Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati's lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers.

The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Davidson was the Reds' DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.

Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn't feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution.

"If there's any doubt, you've got to stay home," Bell said.

There was no immediate explanation for why Senzel was scratched about an hour before the scheduled start of the game.