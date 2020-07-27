With the abbreviated 2020 season underway, fans aren't just being treated to live action from the diamond, they're getting to check out their team's new threads in action. Making good on changes announced long before Opening Day -- the original or the one we all just got to enjoy -- players rolled out and rocked their new uniforms.

First up, on Sunday the Texas Rangers trotted out their new alternate look at home in light blue to wrap up their first series in their new stadium, Global Life Park in Arlington. While the Rangers have always favored red, white and blue for their color scheme, the light blue is sort of a throwback for Texas, in that shades of light blue were in the mix for the team's uniforms in the late 1970s and early '80s -- but on the road.

But if we had to guess, Joey Gallo probably wears it best:

Joey Gallo only hits absolute rockets. pic.twitter.com/B1VPSAS9dJ — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2020

Perhaps no uniform change was more anticipated than the San Diego Padres' moving back to their classic brown-and-yellow look, reverting to the color scheme nobody else could pull off:

These two, in this city, in these colors... 😍😍#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/bAba8RkrcX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 25, 2020

Of course, teams on the road ran out some new looks as well. The Milwaukee Brewers, who again are emphasized their iconic ball-in-glove logo, showed off their new navy blue duds with classic script letting you know where they're from:

Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura, looking good in the Brewers' new navy road unis. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Similiarly, the Pittsburgh Pirates showed off their own new riff on their old theme with alternate road black uniforms: