Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Asked about the injury Sunday, Astros manager Dusty Baker would not confirm Verlander will miss the season. "It's a forearm strain," he told reporters. "He's shut down for a couple of weeks and we'll reevaluate at that time. That's all I can tell you."

Last year's Cy Young winner won the team's opener Friday against the Mariners, going six innings and allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

According to the Chronicle, Verlander did not hint at being injured in postgame interviews.

Verlander, 37, was dominant in winning his second Cy Young last season. He led the league with 21 wins, against only six losses. He also made the most starts (34), pitched the most innings (223) and had the lowest WHIP (an astounding 0.803).

Verlander isn't the first pitcher to go down in the beginning of this abbreviated 60-game season. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw missed his first start with a back injury. Nationals righty Stephen Strasburg was scratched Saturday with a nerve issue in his pitching hand. Rangers starter Corey Kluber left Sunday's start after one inning with shoulder tightness.