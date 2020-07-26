After a pitch is called a ball, Pirates pitcher Derek Holland is ejected from the stands and Pirates manager Derek Shelton comes out to have a socially distanced argument with the umpire. (0:59)

ST. LOUIS -- Pittsburgh Pirates skipper Derek Shelton staged baseball's first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Sunday.

Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered, and Mitch Keller pitched five solid innings for the Pirates.

Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about six feet away. Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.

Pittsburgh avoided being swept and beat the Cardinals for just the second time in their last 14 meetings.

Keller (1-0) faced St. Louis for the first time in his career. He gave up one run, two hits and three walks while striking out three. His only blemish came when Kolten Wong scored on Tommy Edman's infield single in the third inning.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) gave up four runs, including two homers, in 4 1/3 innings. Hudson lost for the first time in four career starts against the Pirates, and it was his first loss against an NL Central opponent after winning his previous five starts in 2019.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in the fourth. Moran homered with two outs, and that was followed by Phillip Evans' infield single and a two-run shot to center by Osuna for a 3-1 lead.

Jacob Stallings scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Bell to make it 4-1 in the fifth. They made it 5-1 in the eighth when Bell scored from first on a Phillip Evans double.