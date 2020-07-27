Karl Ravech suggests MLB's decision to not utilize a bubble format should serve as a learning experience for other leagues. (1:32)

Two MLB games Monday night are being postponed because of an outbreak of the coronavirus among the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles is off, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Yankees, a source confirmed to ESPN's Marly Rivera. The Marlins just completed a series in Philadelphia, and seven more players and two coaches with the Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus. An outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total cases in recent days to at least 13, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers.

The Marlins remain in Philadelphia and continue to undergo testing. Baltimore general manager Mike Elias confirmed that the game in Miami was postponed.

Before the Phillies-Yankees game was postponed, the Yankees were informed that the visitors clubhouse had been completely disinfected several times, sources told Rivera. The Yankees also brought their own clubhouse personnel down from New York City to work the game, but those actions don't appear to be enough.

On Sunday, four Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus, including that day's starter, Jose Urena, according to sources familiar with the situation, leading the team to delay its postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible outbreak.

The Marlins were already going to be without the services of Urena, catcher Jorge Alfaro, who was placed on the injured list before their season opener on Friday, infielder Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez.

Before the Marlins' opening series in Philadelphia, the team played an exhibition game in Atlanta on Wednesday. It's also possible that the infections occurred there.