The Chicago White Sox placed right-handed starter Reynaldo Lopez on the 10-day injured list Monday with right shoulder soreness.

Lopez lasted just two-thirds of an inning against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, allowing three hits, two walks and four runs. He was removed from the game because of tightness in his right shoulder.

Lopez, 26, was 10-15 with a 5.38 ERA in 33 starts for Chicago last season. He made 32 starts for the White Sox in 2018, going 7-10 with a 3.91 ERA.

Overall, he is 25-32 with a 4.74 ERA in five major league seasons.