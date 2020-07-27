DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies say left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season.

He's the second player within the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he wouldn't play this season in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins was with the team when training started again, but didn't make the club's 30-man Opening Day roster.

The 30-year-old Collins had a 3.12 ERA for the Chicago Cubs last season over 8 2/3 innings. He's also appeared in games for Kansas City and Washington since signing as an amateur free agent with Toronto in 2007.

The list of baseball players who have opted out of the season also includes: Joe Ross, Ryan Zimmerman and Welington Castillo of Washington; Felix Hernandez and Nick Markakis of Atlanta; Jordan Hicks of St. Louis; Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox; Mike Leake of Arizona; Hector Noesi of Pittsburgh; Buster Posey of San Francisco; and David Price of the Los Angeles Dodgers.