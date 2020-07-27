CLEVELAND -- Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests taken Monday.

Before the team began a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, general manager Rick Hahn issued a statement saying Renteria woke up with a "slight cough and nasal congestion." Monday night's opener was later postponed due to bad weather. The teams will play a doubleheader Tuesday.

Renteria, who has been with the White Sox since 2017, was taken to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests. The team did not say if the 58-year-old Renteria was being tested for the coronavirus.

Hahn said Renteria will stay at the team's hotel and not manage until "we receive confirmation of today's test result."

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox while Renteria is away.

McEwing said on a Zoom conference call that Renteria said he "feels great, feels fine. Just being very cautious.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.