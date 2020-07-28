Hunter Renfroe accounts for two of the Rays' five home runs as they dominate the Braves 14-5. (1:07)

The Atlanta Braves designated pitcher Mike Foltynewicz for assignment on Monday night after he gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a 14-5 loss at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Foltynewicz gave up three home runs, walked four and couldn't make it out of the fourth inning in his first outing of the season.

His fastball averaged 89 mph and never hit 93 mph Monday, after averaging 95 mph last season. The 28-year-old right-hander had similar velocity iissues in a Summer Camp game last week against Miami.

"It's tough," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Folty, in this short season, it's just not happening right now. We kind of feel a sense of urgency to some extent. Folty's been big for us the past couple years, pitched in big games and in (the) playoffs, been good for us down the stretch. We're just not in a position in this short season to wait for something to happen."

Foltynewicz has been a regular in the Braves' rotation since 2015. His best season for Atlanta was 2018, when he went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and was named an All-Star. Foltynewicz made four playoff starts, taking the loss in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis last October when he allowed seven runs (six earned) while retiring only one batter.

He will be replaced on the active roster by Chad Sobotka.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.