Rob Manfred isn't putting the Marlins' coronavirus situation in a "nightmare" category, but he does say there is a point that would cause MLB to shut down part, or even all, of the schedule. (2:24)

Manfred: 'We think we can keep people safe and continue to play' (2:24)

No Phillies players or staff have tested positive for the coronavirus despite playing the Marlins in Philadelphia and seeing 17 members of the Miami traveling party test positive, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A member of the Philadelphia visiting clubhouse personnel did test positive, however, sources told ESPN's Marly Rivera.

The news comes after sources said that Tuesday's game in Philadelphia between the New York Yankees and Phillies has been postponed.

It is the second consecutive matchup between the clubs that has been postponed after 13 members of the Marlins' traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, sources said that another four Marlins tested positive.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that the Phillies will retest all members of their traveling party later Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park and travel to New York on Wednesday.

The Yankees will leave Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon to return to New York, where they will practice at Yankee Stadium, sources told Rivera.

The Yankees were told that Tuesday's game was being postponed out of an abundance of caution, sources told ESPN's Karl Ravech. The postponement was first reported by the New York Post.