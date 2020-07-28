Jeff Saturday and Booger McFarland agree it is more likely that a player other than Patrick Mahomes will win the MVP award in 2020. (1:33)

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and reigning Super Bowl MVP, has become a member of the new ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced Mahomes' partial ownership Tuesday, noting that he "spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid."

Mahomes is the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, throwing out the first pitch before a 2018 game, is the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

"I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement released by the team.

"I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."