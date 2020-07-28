Alex Wood was placed on the injured list Tuesday, making him the fourth Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher to be ruled out since baseball resumed.

The Dodgers replaced him on the 30-man roster with minor league reliever Josh Sborz.

Wood's injury, listed as shoulder inflammation, comes one week after Clayton Kershaw's back stiffened up, an ailment that ultimately kept him out of his Opening Day start. Before that, Jimmy Nelson underwent back surgery and was ruled out for the year, and David Price chose not to participate in the 2020 season because of health concerns.

Dennis Santana and Tony Gonsolin stand out as the lead internal options to replace Wood in the rotation, which is now down to Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Ross Stripling and Dustin May. Kershaw, however, has progressed quickly with his latest back injury and could seemingly return this week.

Wood, who rejoined the Dodgers with a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, gave up three runs and allowed six baserunners in three innings against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The 29-year-old left-hander was limited to seven starts with the Cincinnati Reds last season because of back issues.