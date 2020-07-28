Astros pick up manager Baker's 2021 option

Dusty Baker will return as the Houston Astros' manager next season after the reigning American League champions exercised the 2021 option on his contract Tuesday.

Baker, 71, was hired by the Astros earlier this year to replace AJ Hinch, who was fired after receiving a season-long suspension for his role in the organization's sign-stealing scandal in 2017 and 2018.

The Astros are off to a 3-1 start this season under Baker, who has 1,865 career wins, the most among active managers.

"Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub," Astros general manager James Click said in a statement. "His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We're excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year."

The Astros also announced Tuesday that they have exercised the 2021 options on the contracts of pitching coach Brent Strom and third base coach Gary Pettis.