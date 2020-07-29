Friday's scheduled game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies in Philadelphia has been postponed, the team announced Wednesday.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 3:07 p.m. ET. Sunday's game will remain at the originally scheduled start time of 3:07 p.m. ET.

The delay is because a staffer in the Phillies' visiting clubhouse tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, the source told ESPN's Marly Rivera, and this will allow time for the incubation period to pass.

Didi Gregorious, fielding a ball at camp on July 8, and the rest of the Phillies will have to wait longer to take on the Toronto Blue Jays. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

The game was to be the Blue Jays' first "home game," though it will be played on the road while the Jays wait for the stadium in Buffalo to be ready. Canada would not let the Jays play in Toronto.

The Phillies had a second round of COVID-19 tests Tuesday following an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia. No players or coaches have tested positive, a source told ESPN, but an attendant for the visiting clubhouse did.

The Phillies were supposed to host the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and play them in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees are planning to head to Baltimore to start a series against the Orioles on Wednesday.