Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Wednesday for his role in a benches-clearing confrontation at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was issued a one-game suspension and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined, MLB announced.

Under the 60-game format, an eight-game suspension would account for more than 13% of the schedule.

Kelly, who threw a fastball behind Alex Bregman's head and later taunted Carlos Correa on the way back to the dugout, will appeal his suspension. MLB, in reaching its conclusion, cited that Kelly had previously been suspended for "intentional throwing" at a hitter. Kelly was suspended for six games in April 2018 after hitting Tyler Austin of the Yankees.

Roberts will serve his suspension during Wednesday's series finale in Houston, prompting bench coach Bob Geren to act as the interim manager.

Kelly denied intent after the Dodgers' 5-2 win on Tuesday, saying: "My accuracy isn't the best." After his 3-0, 96 mph fastball sailed behind Bregman, Kelly also threw four pitches high to Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel and later brushed Correa back with a couple of inside curveballs.

After striking Correa out, Kelly made a pouty face at Correa on his way back to the dugout. Baker said Kelly also yelled, "Nice swing, b----."

Speaking Wednesday, Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. had no doubts about Kelly's intent.

"Joe Kelly threw a ball behind Bregman's head on 3-0 on purpose," McCullers said. "Not only did he take it upon himself to send a message, but he wasn't even part of the team during that [2017] season. We knew coming into the game that he likes to go off script. It is what it is. It was done unprofessionally. What he did after he punched out Correa was unprofessional. Running into the dugout was unprofessional. So it is what it is. We're here to play baseball. We just wanna win. That's it."

The Astros defeated the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, a controversial championship because of Houston's sign-stealing scandal.