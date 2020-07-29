The owner of the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge, died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus, the club announced.

Lou Schwechheimer, the team's majority owner and general partner, was 62, the team said in a statement. The team was going to play its first season this year, before the minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Schwechheimer was the driving force behind the return of affiliated baseball to Wichita and the construction of Riverfront Stadium," the Wind Surge said.

Schwechheimer spent 35 years with the Pawtucket Red Sox before purchasing the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in the Pacific Coast League and moving the franchise to Wichita.

"There are no words to express the loss of the entire Wind Surge family," general manager Jared Forma said. "Lou was truly one of a kind, someone who never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, which included an extended baseball family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lou's wife and daughter at this difficult time.

"The Wind Surge team will work tirelessly to fulfill Lou's dreams and visions for the great city of Wichita, a place he was proud to call home. We will ensure his legacy lives forever at Riverfront Stadium," Forma said.