        <
        >

          How MLB mascots are staying busy while alone in empty stadiums

          The Phillie Phanatic spends his game days practicing his coyly disinterested poses for his online dating profiles. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
          6:22 AM ET

            In a normal season, it would be a mascot's job to entertain the crowd at an MLB game with hilarious antics in between innings. This is far from a normal season, but those big lovables still gotta make a living. Here's how they've been spending their game days.

            Blooper, Atlanta Braves

            Fredbird, St. Louis Cardinals

            Mr. and Mrs. Met, New York Mets

            Related: MLB's new extra-innings rule is actually great

            Orbit, Houston Astros

            Stomper, Oakland Athletics

            Hooper and Paws, Detroit Pistons and Tigers

            Related: The impact missing fans could have on players

            Wally the Green Monster, Boston Red Sox

            Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, Cincinnati Reds

            Lou Seal, San Francisco Giants