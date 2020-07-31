How MLB mascots are staying busy while alone in empty stadiums

In a normal season, it would be a mascot's job to entertain the crowd at an MLB game with hilarious antics in between innings. This is far from a normal season, but those big lovables still gotta make a living. Here's how they've been spending their game days.

The best part of working from home with no one else around is that no one can tell you to put on pants. John Amis/AP Photo

Baseball games are long, and getting adequate rest is just really important. We get it. Jeff Curry/Imagn

Mr. and Mrs. Met, New York Mets

Finally! These two have been trying to get on the kiss cam for years. Jason Szenes/EPA

Don't let the serving tray fool you. He was always going to eat those snacks himself. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/AP Photo

It's fine, we really didn't want to make a big deal out of it, but sir, you're in cardboard Stomper's seat. Kelley L Cox/Imagn

Hooper and Paws, Detroit Pistons and Tigers

The Tigers' mascot, Paws, brought Hooper, the Pistons' mascot, to a recent game. Before you comment about respecting distancing rules, they are in the same family, the Detroit pro sports family. Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

Wally the Green Monster, Boston Red Sox

One of these days someone is going to hit it here, and that will be the best day. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, Cincinnati Reds

After all the time indoors recently, the Reds' most famous couple has made it a point to get out for walks and wave to their neighbors. Aaron Doster/AP Photo

Lou Seal, San Francisco Giants