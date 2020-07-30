Buster Olney goes over the new COVID-19 protocols for MLB and reveals that the Phillies had to cancel their workouts due to two positive tests. (1:24)

The Philadelphia Phillies have canceled all activities at Citizens Bank Park, including a weekend series against the Blue Jays, after a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

The Phillies said no players have tested positive.

As a result, Saturday's doubleheader and Sunday's game in Philadelphia have been postponed, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, who told reporters that his team plans to remain in Washington for the weekend after completing their series Thursday with the Nationals.

The Phillies have not played since Sunday. They are currently not scheduled to play until a four-game series against the Yankees -- in New York on Monday and Tuesday and at home Wednesday and Thursday.

Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen posted his reaction on Twitter, saying "This really sucks."