Pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has been outrighted to the Atlanta Braves' alternate training site, the team announced Thursday.

The move was made after Foltynewicz, 28, was designated for assignment Monday, following a season debut in which he gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a 14-5 loss at the Tampa Bay Rays.

"It's tough," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday. "Folty, in this short season, it's just not happening right now. We kind of feel a sense of urgency to some extent. Folty's been big for us the past couple years, pitched in big games and in [the] playoffs, been good for us down the stretch. We're just not in a position in this short season to wait for something to happen."

Mike Foltynewicz was roughed up in a start against the Rays Monday. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Braves hope that Foltynewicz, who looks noticeably thinner this season, can regain some of his lost weight and improve his velocity. He had a 2.65 ERA in 10 starts in the second half of the 2019 season.

Foltynewicz had been a regular in the Braves' rotation since 2015. His best season for Atlanta was 2018, when he went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and was named an All-Star. He has made four playoff starts, taking the loss in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in October after he allowed seven runs (six earned) while retiring only one batter.