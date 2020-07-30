Pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has been outrighted to the Atlanta Braves' alternate training site, the team announced Thursday.
The move was made after Foltynewicz, 28, was designated for assignment Monday, following a season debut in which he gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a 14-5 loss at the Tampa Bay Rays.
"It's tough," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday. "Folty, in this short season, it's just not happening right now. We kind of feel a sense of urgency to some extent. Folty's been big for us the past couple years, pitched in big games and in [the] playoffs, been good for us down the stretch. We're just not in a position in this short season to wait for something to happen."
The Braves hope that Foltynewicz, who looks noticeably thinner this season, can regain some of his lost weight and improve his velocity. He had a 2.65 ERA in 10 starts in the second half of the 2019 season.
Foltynewicz had been a regular in the Braves' rotation since 2015. His best season for Atlanta was 2018, when he went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and was named an All-Star. He has made four playoff starts, taking the loss in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in October after he allowed seven runs (six earned) while retiring only one batter.