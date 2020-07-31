Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed Thursday to stage seven-inning doubleheaders starting Saturday, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

With a number of doubleheaders expected to take place because of rescheduled games due to current and potential coronavirus outbreaks as well as weather-related postponements, shortening doubleheaders to seven innings was a compromise that came together quickly, sources said.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark called deputy commissioner Dan Halem during the first doubleheader of the season Tuesday and said players might want to consider shortened twin bills this year. The union surveyed its members as it considered proposing either two seven-inning games for a doubleheader, or nine innings for the opener and seven for the nightcap. A source confirmed to ESPN that MLB was checking opinions among owners and general managers.

MLB already had adopted one shortening rule for 2020: Each half of each extra inning starts with a runner on second base.

That rule will still apply in doubleheader games, meaning teams in the eighth inning will automatically start with a runner on second base, sources said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.