The New York Yankees found themselves in familiar territory Thursday night: worried about losing starting shortstop Gleyber Torres to injury.

Torres was hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles and left in the fourth because of what the team said was a right elbow contusion. X-rays were negative.

Tyler Wade came in as a defensive replacement.

Torres, the Yankees' new starting shortstop after Didi Gregorius left in free agency this offseason, was hit square on the elbow by a John Means pitch. He remained in the game and flied out against the Orioles' starter in the third inning.

Torres was the second batter hit by Means, who grazed Aaron Judge with a pitch before plunking the shortstop. After Gary Sánchez became the third hit batsman, this time by reliever Travis Lakins Sr. in the fourth inning, the Yankees could be heard voicing their displeasure at Camden Yards.

Torres had a quiet two-game series in Baltimore, going 0-for-5 with a walk and a hit by pitch. He destroyed the Orioles last season, hitting a record-setting 13 home runs and 20 RBI in 18 games and slashing .394/.467/1.045 against Baltimore pitching.

In June 2017, Torres had Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. Torres recovered in time for spring training the following year and would finish third in the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year voting. He was named an All-Star in each of his two seasons in the majors.

Last year, the Yankees sent a major league-record 30 players to the injured list.