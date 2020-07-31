Jeff Passan explains how cautious MLB needs to be now that multiple members of the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus. (1:23)

The St. Louis Cardinals have had two players test positive for COVID-19, resulting in Major League Baseball postponing Friday afternoon's game at the Milwaukee Brewers, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB's quick decision to postpone Friday's game, which was scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, comes after the outbreak within the Miami Marlins, who have had 19 positive tests over the past week.

A source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that if what is happening with the Cardinals had occurred before the Marlins outbreak, Friday's game at Miller Park would still be scheduled.

The Cardinals last played at the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

That brings the number of teams being held out of action on Friday to six. The Brewers and Cardinals will join the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays as teams affected by the fallout from positive tests.

The Cardinals' positives represent the first positive tests the sport has seen outside of the East Coast since the regular season started last week.