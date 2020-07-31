The Chicago White Sox have called up highly regarded second-base prospect Nick Madrigal, the team announced Friday.

Madrigal, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has no major league experience. The 23-year-old hit .311 with four home runs and 55 RBIs last year while playing at high Class A, Double-A and Triple-A. He also played for the U.S. in last year's All-Star Futures Game.

The White Sox also designated right-hander Kelvin Herrera for assignment.

Herrera, a two-time All-Star with the Kansas City Royals, had allowed a 15.43 ERA in two appearances this season.

The 30-year-old Herrera made 57 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2019 after signing a two-year, $18 million deal, posting a 6.14 ERA over 51⅓ innings.