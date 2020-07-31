Clayton Kershaw will make his 2020 debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kershaw was scratched just four hours before he was set to throw the first pitch of the Dodgers' season because of back stiffness.

Kershaw's back originally stiffened up while he went about his normal routine in the weight room in the days leading up to the Dodgers' opener, but an MRI later that day came back clean. He received treatment over the next couple of days but couldn't get his back loose enough to make his first start.

Walker Buehler will get the start on Monday against the Padres.

Kershaw will be a welcome addition to the Dodgers' rotation, which lost starter Alex Wood to the injured list because of shoulder inflammation earlier this week.