ATLANTA -- New York Mets manager Luis Rojas wants to get Edwin Diaz back on the mound quickly.

Rojas won't say if the next outing for Diaz will come in a save situation.

Diaz's role as the Mets' closer again is being watched closely for the second straight season after the right-hander walked two batters, hit a batter and gave up a run while recording only one out in Thursday night's 4-2 loss to Boston.

"It was a little bit surprising, just kind of how the outing went," Diaz said through a translator before Friday night's game at the Atlanta Braves. "It had been five days since I last threw, so I felt like I didn't have my mechanics in order."