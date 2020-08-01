Mark Teixeira says he understands where commissioner Rob Manfred is coming from, adding that if positive tests keep showing up in the MLB, the season shouldn't go on. (1:33)

Why there can't be any wiggle room for error in MLB (1:33)

The Philadelphia Phillies are optimistic that their last two positive COVID-19 tests -- with a coach and clubhouse attendant -- were false positives, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Phillies, who are a week separated from games against the Miami Marlins with no positive tests among players through Friday's testing, are permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning Saturday.

False positives would be good for the Phillies because it would take the incubation period of the team's most recent exposure back to last Sunday against the Marlins, who have had 21 positive tests within their organization since that game.

The Phillies have not played since Sunday, with series against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays being postponed. The Phillies are currently not scheduled to play until a four-game series against the Yankees -- in New York on Monday and Tuesday and at home Wednesday and Thursday.