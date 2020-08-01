Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has opted out of the 2020 season, the team announced Saturday.

"Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season," Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. "We fully support Lorenzo's decision, and we will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse."

Cain's decision comes as the Brewers' scheduled game Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because at least four more members of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN and multiple reports. Friday's series opener had been postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the coronavirus.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn't do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources familiar with the conversation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cain, a two-time All-Star and 2019 National League Gold Glove winner, was hitting .333/.429/.389 with two RBIs in five games this season.

A married father of three sons, Cain has a $5,925,926 prorated salary this season as a part of an $80 million, five-year contract through 2022.