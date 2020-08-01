ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Three-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout is now a first-time dad.

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout.

They made the announcement on Twitter.

Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍



Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in pic.twitter.com/yn2wqndT1U — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 1, 2020

The baby was born Thursday afternoon and weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Little Beckham's middle name is undoubtedly a tribute to Aaron Cox, Jessica's brother and Mike's good friend, who died in 2018.

Trout, who turns 28 this month, left the Angels on Thursday and was put on the paternity list, which allows players to stay away from their teams for three days. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he believed Trout would return to the Angels shortly, but the team would not rush him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.