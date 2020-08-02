Buster Olney says St. Louis' outbreak is causing MLB to think more about the next steps for the league. (1:41)

The St. Louis Cardinals have had one player and three staff members test positive for the coronavirus, while four more members of the organization have gotten inconclusive results, team president John Mozeliak said Saturday evening during a video conference call with reporters.

"We're confident, by the time we get to Detroit on Monday, that we will have control of this," Mozeliak said.

He said none of those who have tested positive have shown any symptoms and that two have returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee by car, while the other two will return soon.

The inconclusive tests include one player and three staff members. The Cardinals have been isolated from each other since arriving in Milwaukee for a three-game weekend series, and all three games have been postponed. St. Louis hopes to know the results of its inconclusive tests by Sunday, then will travel to Detroit on Monday before playing a four-game series there.

Originally, that was scheduled to be a home-and-home series beginning on Monday, but instead the Cardinals and Tigers will play all four games in Detroit, with a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday. The extra off day on Monday will allow the Cardinals to do more testing in an effort to be sure they've stopped the spread.

"We're buying time," Mozeliak said.

The longtime St. Louis executive took umbrage with anyone outside of baseball attempting to track down the origin of the Cardinals' outbreak.

"I find that rather sickening and annoying," he said. "We're in a pandemic, the likelihood of where someone could have gotten this could be anywhere from a grocery store to a bar."