The Cincinnati Reds placed veteran first baseman Joey Votto on the injured list Sunday before the opener of their doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Votto self-reported coronavirus symptoms Sunday morning but has not tested positive for the virus.

The Reds did not disclose a reason for the move but specifically announced Votto is on the IL -- not the 10-day IL. There is no minimum or maximum number of days that Votto must remain on the IL.

Cincinnati made a similar move last month with Mike Moustakas after the infielder began experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Votto, 36, is batting .259 with two home runs in seven games this season.

The Reds replaced Votto on the active roster with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who was activated from the 10-day IL and will start the first game Sunday against the Tigers.