The New York Mets have not been able to contact Yoenis Cespedes, who did not report to Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

"He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence," Van Wagenen said in a statement. "Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

Cespedes, 34, was the designated hitter for Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Braves, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He has served as the Mets' designated hitter in eight games this season, going 5-for-31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts.

He was not listed in the original lineup for Sunday's game, which began at 1:10 p.m. ET.

A two-time All-Star, Cespedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

Because he didn't begin the season on the injured list with a foot injury, Cespedes' salary rose from $2,222,222 prorated ($6 million before the schedule was shortened) to $4,074,074 ($11 million before the change).

