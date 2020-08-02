For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by the Miami Herald.

The Marlins haven't played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there. The rest of the team remained in isolation at a hotel in Philadelphia.

The Marlins are supposed to resume play against the Orioles in Baltimore Tuesday.