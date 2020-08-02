Mike Trout, whose wife gave birth to the couple's first child on Saturday, is expected to rejoin the Los Angeles Angels for the start of their six-game road trip Tuesday.

The Angels transferred Trout from the paternity list, which expires after three days, to the restricted list on Sunday to give their center fielder an extra day with his family. Trout will then fly with the Angels on Monday and be activated in time for the start of their series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Trout's wife, Jessica, gave birth to a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy named Beckham Aaron Trout on Thursday afternoon, the day Trout was originally placed on the paternity list.

The Angels, 3-6 heading into Shohei Ohtani's start against the Houston Astros on Sunday, have dropped two of three in Trout's absence.