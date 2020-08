The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Homer Bailey on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis.

The move was made retroactive to July 29.

Bailey, who signed with the Twins as a free agent this offseason, won his first start for Minnesota last week, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 28.

The Twins recalled right-hander Sean Poppen from their alternate training site in a corresponding move.