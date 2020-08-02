The Houston Astros have placed closer Roberto Osuna on the injured list with soreness in his pitching elbow.

The Astros announced the roster move Sunday, after Osuna left Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning because of pain in his right elbow. The Astros announced Saturday that Osuna would undergo an MRI.

"It's scary," George Springer said of Osuna's departure. "This is a leaguewide thing. I think you're seeing a lot of guys throughout the league start to get injured, a lot of pitchers. It's scary, especially when it hits home. Osuna has been an absolute anchor for us."

Osuna had one save in four appearances this season with a 2.08 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.