The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple new positive results for the coronavirus within the organization as a result of Saturday's testing, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Sunday.

Sunday's testing is being fast-tracked, with results expected later in the night.

On Saturday, the team had one player and three staff members test positive, while four more members of the organization had inconclusive results, team president John Mozeliak said during a video conference call with reporters.

The inconclusive tests came from one player and three staff members. The Cardinals have been isolated from each other since arriving in Milwaukee for a three-game weekend series, and all three games have been postponed.

The Cardinals' upcoming four-game series against Detroit was scheduled to be a home-and-home, but instead the Cardinals and Tigers will play all four games in Detroit, with a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday.

The extra off day Monday will allow the Cardinals to do more testing in an effort to be sure they have stopped the spread.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.