DETROIT -- Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander struck out the first nine batters he faced on Sunday, tying the American League record for consecutive strikeouts in Detroit's 4-3 loss to Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader.

Alexander came on in the third and mowed down the Reds. His streak ended in the top of the sixth, one short of Tom Seaver's major league record, when he hit Mike Moustakas with a 1-2 pitch. Moustakas left the game with an apparent hand injury.

Alexander finished with 10 strikeouts -- most in a game by a relief pitcher since Hall of Famer Randy Johnson struck out 16 on July 18, 2001, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The game marked the first seven-inning doubleheader game in major league history, and Shogo Akiyama made it memorable with an RBI single in the seventh that lifted the Reds to victory.

It was strange from the start -- the scoreboard at Comerica Park listed nine innings instead of seven.

Former Tigers slugger Nick Castellanos homered twice and drove in three runs for Cincinnati, but his three-base error in right field in the sixth inning allowed Detroit to tie the game.

Cincinnati's Raisel Iglesias (1-1) got the final out of the sixth before pitching a scoreless seventh.

Joe Jimenez (0-1) got the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.