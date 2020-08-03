Shohei Ohtani expressed discomfort in his throwing arm after another abbreviated start on Sunday and was sent for an MRI.

The Los Angeles Angels were still awaiting the results moments after their 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Houston Astros.

Ohtani failed to record an out in his first start since returning from Tommy John surgery last Sunday and couldn't get out of the second inning seven days later.

Ohtani showed good stuff in the top of the first, striking out George Springer with a splitter in the dirt and throwing his fastball constantly in the mid-90s. But he walked the first three batters to begin the second, walked two others after back-to-back strikeouts and exited after throwing 42 pitches in the half-inning.

Ohtani's last three fastballs didn't break 90 mph, but Angels manager Joe Maddon said: "I thought it was fatigue from where I was standing."